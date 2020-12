Corpse of man with stab wounds found in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI (TR) – The body of a man with stab wounds was found in Nagasaki City on Thursday, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 10).

At just past 2:00 p.m., the body of the man was found inside a residence in the Menoto area.

An examination of the body showed stab wounds to the left side of the chest.

Police are treating the case as foul play.