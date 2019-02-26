Corpse found in mountains identified as 31-year-old Nagoya woman

AICHI (TR) – A female corpse found in a forest in Toyota City earlier this week has been identified as a belonging to a 31-year-old woman who is believed to have engaged in a dispute with two female acquaintances, both of whom are in custody in connection with her death, police have revealed, reports NHK (Feb. 26).

The body is that of Sachiko Inukai, a resident of Nagoya’s Tenpaku Ward. Aichi Prefectural Police working off a tip provided by Noriko Kadota, a 36-year-old employee at a fuzoku(adult entertainment) business, found the body in the mountainous Asugawacho area of Toyota.

Police subsequently accused Kadota and accomplice Kazuyo Ishikawa, 34, of abandoning a corpse. They both admitted to carrying Inukai’s body by car to the forest. “I regret [my actions],” Kadota was quoted.

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed that Inukai died as a result of a strong blow to the head. As well, the length of her body was covered in bruises.

Host club

Prior to the discovery, an acquaintance of Kadota tipped off police, saying, “My friend killed a person.” During questioning of both suspects, Kadota revealed the location of the body to police.

According to Fuji News Network (Feb. 25), Inukai and the suspects are acquainted through a host club in Nagoya where they are customers. A male employee of the club told the network that he witnessed the suspects there together in the past. “They got into a number of fights at the club,” the employee says. “[They are the type of people] who get angry when drinking.”

Police are investigating whether Inukai and the suspects got into a dispute over a man.