Cops seize 50,000 illegal adult DVDs from shop near Shin-Osaka Station

OSAkA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have seized more than 50,000 illegal adult DVDs during a bust of a shop in Higashiyodogawa Ward, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 7).

According to police, Masashi Yamanaka, a 42-year-old employee at Noa, sold about 40 DVDs without genitalia obscured to a man in his 80s for 10,000 yen last month.

Upon his arrest, Yamanaka admitted to the allegations. He told police that the shop receives an average of about 10 customers a day and collects between 60,000 and 70,000 yen in revenue.

Police also seized about 54,000 illegal DVDs.

Noa is located in an apartment near Shin-Osaka Station. Its address is not public. However, customers calling a telephone number appearing in advertisements in sports newspapers are provided with directions.

When a reporter for Kansai Television visited the shop, Yamanaka said that the price for 10 DVDs was 5,000 yen.

Under the law, the genitalia of all performers in films must be obscured. After the reporter asked if the content of the discs were unaltered, he confirmed that that was the case.

Police are now seeking to determine the flow of money from the shop and the identity of the owner.