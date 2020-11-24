 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Construction worker nabbed over fatal stabbing on Miyazaki street

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 24, 2020

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a construction worker over the alleged fatal stabbing of a man in Miyazaki City, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 23).

At around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, a passerby found Otohiko Saito, 47, collapsed and bleeding on a street near JR Sadowara Station.

Saitao, who had suffered wounds to the abdomen, was confirmed dead at a hospital at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Miyazaki-Kita Police Station said.

As a part of the investigation, police retrieved a bloodstained knife and hatchet from the crime scene.

A construction worker fatally stabbed an acquaintance in Miyazaki City on Sunday (Twitter)

Yoshiharu Hisatsune is an acquaintance of the victim. Based on witness testimony, he became a person of interest for police in the case.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Monday, Hisatsune admitted to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Saito was drinking with acquaintances at a bar nearby. At one point, Saito was heard arguing on the telephone.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.

