Construction executive accused in fatal beating of male acquaintance in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male company executive over the alleged fatal beating of a male acquaintance inside a multi-tenant building in Shinjuku Ward on Sunday, reports TBS News (Sep. 16).

On Sunday night, Akio Ogawa, the CEO of a Shinjuku-based construction company, allegedly punched the victim, aged in his 50s, in the face and head multiple times. He also repeatedly kicked him in the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital with bruises across his body and old wounds that had scabbed over. But he was confirmed dead just before 1 a.m. on Monday, police said.

Ogawa has admitted to charges of inflicting injury resulting in death. “I punched and kicked him between about 7 p.m. and just after 10 p.m.,” he said. “It was to punish him.”

According to police, the suspect and the victim were acquaintances. The incident came to light when Ogawa called emergency services at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. “We were having a discussion at work when the [victim] suddenly collapsed.”

Police believe the two had some kind of dispute and are investigating the motive for the crime.