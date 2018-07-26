Company employee suspected in molestation of several women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male company employee who is suspected in the molestation of several women in the vicinity of Komazawa-daigaku Station, reports Nikkan Sports (July 25).

At around 12:30 a.m. on December 9 of last year, Atsushi Orioka, 43, allegedly came up from behind a woman, aged in her 20s, and covered her mouth as she commuted home on a road in Meguro Ward. He then fondled her body by reaching under her skirt.

Orioka, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. However, NHK (July 25) reports that he told police, “I think I was drunk and I touched the body of the woman.”

According to police, the incident took place after the woman exited Komazawa-daigaku Station and walked about 600 meters. Orioka emerged as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Four other women have lodged reports with police in which they claim to have been victims of similar crimes that took place near the same station. Police are now investigating Orioka over his potential involvement in those cases.