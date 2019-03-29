Cocaine, marijuana and LSD found in locker of medical school staffer

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrest of several bar patrons for the alleged possession of marijuana earlier this month, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that a subsequent investigation led to the discovery of several illegal drugs in the locker of a staff member at a medical school, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 29).

Early on March 9, officers raided Bar Tasogare in Shibuya Ward and arrested Yoshikatsu Negishi, a 36-year-old staff member in the anatomy division at Jikei University School of Medicine, and seven other male and female suspects for allegedly possessing 1.2 grams of marijuana.

A subsequent analysis of the urine of Negishi and two others gave a positive result for cocaine. Police plan to arrest Negishi over the alleged use of cocaine on Friday.

During the investigation, officers searched a locker belonging to Negishi at the school, located in Minato Ward, and found an unspecified amount of cocaine, marijuana and LSD.

Police previously said that Bar Tasogare, located inside an apartment building in the Maruyamacho area of Shibuya, was operating without a license. Upon entry of officers, they found the suspects seated at a round table with marijuana on top.

“After confirming the facts, we will deal with the matter strictly,” a representative of the medical school was quoted.

Police are now attempting to determine how the suspect obtained the contraband.