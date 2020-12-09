Clinic director accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a medical clinic in Ota Ward over the alleged molestation of a woman earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 8).

On the morning of September 30, Akira Uto allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 40s, inside an examination room at the Onazuka Clinic.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Uto denied the allegations. “[The act] was a medical treatment,” the suspect told the Ikegami Police Station.

The woman is an acquaintance of a nurse employed at Onazuka Clinic. Prior to the incident, the woman had complained of lower back pain. Uto then carried out the act while pretending to treat her back, police said.

At the time, the clinic was closed. In October, the nurse lodged a complaint with police.