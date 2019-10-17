Clinic director accused of molesting girl during examination

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a medical clinic in Suginami Ward over the alleged molestation of a girl during an examination earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16).

At around 1:00 p.m. on January 9, Shinji Ishii, the 60-year-old director of Iogi Clinic, is alleged to have grabbed the face of the girl and forcibly kissed her inside an examination room.

Ishii, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “It is all lies,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Ishii is a specialist in the treatment of influenza.

At the start of the examination of the girl, he began by using a stethoscope around her chest area. He then carried out the alleged crime, police said.