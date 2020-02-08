City assembly chief secretariat suspended after non-prosecution for splashing bodily fluid on woman

IBARAKI (TR) – The government of Tsuchiura City has announced the suspension of the city assembly chief secretariat after he was not prosecuted for splashing bodily fluid on a woman last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

On Friday, the city said that Junichi Murase, 53, has been suspended from his post for three months. The city added that it was taking the matter seriously since it had damaged the trust the public has in civil servants.

At around 7:45 a.m. on June 5, Murase allegedly splashed the unspecified bodily fluid on the dress of the 39-year-old woman on an escalator at JR Arakawaoki Station.

Police arrested Murase on suspicion of property damage on January 16. At the time of the incident, he was believed to have been commuting to work. He was not acquainted with the woman.

On January 29, Tsuchiura branch of the Mito District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Murase.

No reason for the non-prosecution was given. However, it has been learned that an out-of-court settlement was reached between the chief secretariat and the woman.