Chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting female patient re-arrested in 2nd case

TOKYO (TR) – A male chiropractor in custody over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a female patient at his clinic in Meguro Ward last year has been arrested again over a second case, police said, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 20).

Last November, Kazuhide Shinozuka, the 43-year-old manager of the Nakameguro Seitai Shinshin Yoyo clinic, allegedly provided a woman, aged in her 20s, with a drink laced with sleeping powder.

He then allegedly photographed her naked body, including her chest and genital area, while she was passed out.

“I do not remember what pictures I took,” Shinozuka was quoted by the Meguro Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

Second arrest

The clinic is located near Nakameguro Station. Police first arrested Shinozuka last month over a similar incident involving another woman in her 20s that took place last August.

The matter emerged last October when another woman visited the same police station to report that had “no memory” of a visit to the clinic.

A search of the residence of Shinozuka, located in Setagaya Ward, revealed sleeping powder and images of women whose bodies were being touched.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.