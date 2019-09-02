Chiropractor accused of molesting female customer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old male employee of a traditional Chinese massage parlor in Toshima Ward for allegedly molesting a female customer, reports TBS News (Sept. 2).

Over a 30-minute period on August 28, the suspect, a Chinese national, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, atop a bed at the clinic, located in the Ikebukuro area.

The incident took place while the suspect, who is a chiropractor was providing medical treatment to the woman for the first time. It was her fifth visit to the parlor, according to the Ikebukuro Police Station.

The suspect, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “When she came for the first time, I felt good about her and wanted to touch her,” the suspect was quoted.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect committed other crimes during that 30-minute period.