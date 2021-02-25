Chinese woman not prosecuted over abduction of dad in Ginza

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 37-year-old Chinese woman who was suspected of ordering the abduction of her father in Chuo Ward earlier last year, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

The woman’s father, also a Chinese national, is a 66-year-old corporate executive. On the afternoon of August 18, 2020, three persons abducted him as he pedaled a bicycle in the posh Ginza district and shoved him into a white van.

After dousing the victim with pepper spray, they blindfolded him and bound his limbs with tape. They also demanded 30 million yen in cash.

About five hours later, at around 10:00 p.m., the abductors released the executive at a parking lot for a hotel in Katsuura City, Chiba Prefecture. Beforehand, they took about 3,000 yen in cash and a mobile telephone.

On January 23, police accused the woman of abduction and confinement resulting in injury.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the woman and two of her male acquaintances (aged 35 and 36) who were also accused in the case.

No reason for the non-prosecution was given. Four other persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, have been prosecuted in the case.

The woman is the former director of a cosmetics company whose president is her father. At some point before she left, they got into a dispute over management of the firm.