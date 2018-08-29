Chinese woman, 24, accused of abusing 1-year-old daughter

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female Chinese national, 24, over the alleged abuse of her 1-year-old daughter, who remains unconscious following the incident, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At around 11:30 p.m. on June 19, Guo Yan allegedly beat the head of the girl at their residence in the Maruyama area of Yokohama’s Isogo Ward. The girl suffered an acute subdural hematoma. The girl is currently hospitalized in an unconscious state, according to police.

Guo, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “Although I hit her hands and feet as a means of discipline, I never struck her head,” the suspect was quoted by the Isogo Police Station.

In addition to the girl, the suspect lives in the residence with with her husband, 28, and their 4-year-old son. After the incident, her husband returned home and alerted emergency services.

Initially, the suspect said that her daughter “had fallen off a bench” in explaining her injuries. However, medical personnel contacted a child consultation center about possible abuse.

With bruises discovered on several locations of the child’s body, police are investigating whether the child was regularly abused.

In July, Guo returned to China. On Tuesday, police apprehended her at Narita International Airport upon her return to Japan.