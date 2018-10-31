‘Chinese pub’ manager accused of brokering fake marriage

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the female manager of a so-called “Chinese pub” in the Kinshicho area of Sumida Ward for allegedly arranging a fake marriage between her female employee and a customer, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 30).

According to police manager Lin Baojin, 33, paid 500,000 yen to customer Takashi Shiraishi, a 50-year-old resident of Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, to engage in a fake marriage with her employee, a 27-year-old Chinese national, in order for her to obtain residency in Japan.

“Because I love [the manager], I undertook the endeavor,” Shiraishi was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the employee is the cousin of Lin, whose establishment employs Chinese women as hostesses. In arranging the deal, Lin approached Shiraishi by laying the terms, which included him not living with the employee, police said.

The matter emerged following the arrest of Lin’s former husband in a separate case. During that investigation, information about the fake marriage was found in text messages on his mobile telephone.