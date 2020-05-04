 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chinese national nabbed over fatal stabbing in Edogawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 4, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old male Chinese national over the alleged fatal stabbing of his boss in Edogawa Ward last month, reports (May 4).

Early on April 12, the suspect, 36, allegedly used a knife to stab the 47-year-old victim, also a Chinese national, about 20 times in the chest and other areas of his body on a pedestrian crossing in the Nakakasai area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim unconscious and bleeding from his abdomen. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

A male Chinese national allegedly fatally stabbed his former boss in Edogawa Ward in April 12 (Twitter)

The victim managed a Chinese restaurant that employed the suspect. Immediately after the incident, the suspect used unspecified means to attempt to kill himself.

The suspect was released from a hospital on Sunday. Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, the suspect said, “Since I was beaten in the head by the manager, I blanked out and killed [him].”

An examination of security camera footage showed the suspect chasing the manager out of the restaurant just before the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

