Chinese national nabbed over fatal stabbing in Edogawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old male Chinese national over the alleged fatal stabbing of his boss in Edogawa Ward last month, reports (May 4).

Early on April 12, the suspect, 36, allegedly used a knife to stab the 47-year-old victim, also a Chinese national, about 20 times in the chest and other areas of his body on a pedestrian crossing in the Nakakasai area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim unconscious and bleeding from his abdomen. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

The victim managed a Chinese restaurant that employed the suspect. Immediately after the incident, the suspect used unspecified means to attempt to kill himself.

The suspect was released from a hospital on Sunday. Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, the suspect said, “Since I was beaten in the head by the manager, I blanked out and killed [him].”

An examination of security camera footage showed the suspect chasing the manager out of the restaurant just before the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.