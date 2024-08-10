Chinese national arrested after suicide bid results in explosion that injures himself and 7 others

SAITAMA (TR) – A male Chinese national whose suicide attempt resulted in an explosion at his residence in Kawaguchi City last month that injured himself and eight others has been arrested, police said.

On Thursday, police accused Sen On, 44, of obstruction of justice and other offenses, including assaulting a police officer.

At around 8:30 p.m. on July 18, On filled his residence, located on the third floor of an apartment building, with natural gas in an apparent attempt to asphyxiate himself.

“But as I came to my senses, I opened the window and lit a cigarette. That caused an explosion,” the suspect later told police.

Extensive burns

Upon his arrival at a hospital after the explosion, On allegedly struck a police officer. He had suffered extensive burns in the incident.

Video footage of On taken on Thursday showed him with a brace around his neck after his release.

The blast caused extensive damage to the building and sent debris flying up to 150 meters. Seven male and female residents of the 15-floor building suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. A passerby was struck by shattered glass that fell to the street.

Around 20 nearby buildings and 37 vehicles were also damaged.

All of the residents from the building’s 75 households were evacuated to a nearby junior high school. The apartment building is located around 150 meters southeast of JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station.