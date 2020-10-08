Chinese masseur accused of molesting female customer at Kagurazaka parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old Chinese masseur over the alleged molestation of a female customer in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 7).

In September of last year, Sun Feng allegedly touched the lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, during a treatment in a private room at a parlor employing him in Kagarazaka.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Sun denied the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect and the woman were the only two persons in the room at the time of the incident. After the treatment, she called police.

In June, another female customer lodged a similar complaint with police. The investigation is ongoing.