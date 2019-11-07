Chinese massage parlor in Oji provided sex services in violation of law

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a Chinese massage parlor in Kita Ward that unlawfully provided sexual services, reports TBS News (Nov. 6).

According to police, Tang Dianjun, the 34-year-old manager, employed a masseuse to provide sexual services to male customers from a location near JR Oji Station that is prohibited under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Business.

Tang, a Chinese national, denies the allegations. “A relative asked me to run business,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Another Chinese employee, 49, was accused of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

Since September, the parlor has accumulated 4.5 million yen in sales, police said.

The bust is the third for a business operating in that location. Previously, police had issued warnings to the owner of the building.