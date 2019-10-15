Chinese massage parlor employee accused of molesting female customer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male employee at a Chinese massage parlor in Kita Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer, reports TBS News (Oct. 11).

On October 5, the suspect, a Chinese national, allegedly fondled the lower body of a woman, aged in her 20s, while providing a massage to her at the parlor, located near JR Jujo Station.

The suspect, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I might have made contract with my hand, but I didn’t intend to touch,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The parlor provides body and foot massages at a rate of 2,980 for 60 minutes. For the treatment, the suspect placed a towel over the body of the woman.

During the incident, the woman told the suspect to “please stop.” Afterward, she contacted police.