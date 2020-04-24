Chinese intern accused of stabbing employee at marine products co.

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a female Chinese intern at a marine products company in Itabashi Ward over the alleged stabbing of a male employee, reports TBS News (Apr. 23).

At just past 8:00 a.m., officers responding to a distress call found the employee, 52, at factory for the company with a stab wound to the left chest.

The victim was conscious upon transport to a hospital. With injuries considered serious, he will require one month to recuperate, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect, 22, admitted to the allegations. “I intended to kill,” she said. “Japanese people are bad.”

According to police, the incident took place during a dispute between the suspect and the victim the factory dining hall.