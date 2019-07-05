Child consultation center staffer suspected of repeated sexual assaults of female pupil

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male staff member at a child consultation center in Fukuoka City who is suspected of carrying out repeated sexual assaults of a middle school girl while she was under the care of the center, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (July 2).

On around the night of February 18, Daisuke Sato is alleged to have committed acts deemed obscene with the girl, 14, inside a private room during a consultation session at the city-operated Egao-kan, located in Chuo Ward, while knowing she was under the age of 18.

On Tuesday, police accused Sato of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths. “I did nothing,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

At the time, Sato was a case worker. Upon the arrival of the girl at the center, the suspect conducted an interview with her. The girl is no longer under the care of the center, police said.

On March 13, the girl told her middle school teacher that she had been “sexually assaulted repeatedly” by Sato. The school then contacted police.

“Regrettable”

According to the center, Sato began working there in April, 2015. “The arrest of a staff member is truly regrettable,” said Takeshi Fujibayashi, the chief of Egao-kan. “In addition to monitoring the investigation, we plan to deal with the matter strictly upon confirming the facts.”

Police are now investigating whether Sato repeatedly abused the girl.