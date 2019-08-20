Chiba: Woman stabs newly wedded husband

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her husband, whom she married last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 18).

Around 12:20 a.m., Yuka Kanazawa, a company employee, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her husband, 36, in the abdomen at their residence in the Tokiwadaira area of Matsudo City. She then tipped off emergency services.

Kanazawa suffered injuries considered serious, according to the Matsudo-Higashi Police Station

Upon being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Kanazawa said, “He woke me, I got irritated and stabbed him.”

Kanazawa married her husband in July. Beginning in May, she repeatedly consulted with police about his behavior. “He won’t stop drinking,” she reportedly said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.