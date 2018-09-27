Chiba: Woman nabbed in murder of husband

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 78-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her husband earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 26).

On May 7, Setsuko Kamata is alleged to have fatally bludgeoned her husband, Haruyoshi, also 78, with an unspecified object at their residence in the town of Sakae.

After the incident, Kamata tipped off police, saying, “My husband is dead.” Officers from the Narita Police Station arriving at the residence found Haruyoshi collapsed face-up in a first-floor bedroom with wounds to his face. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Upon the arrival of police, Kamata spoke in an incomprehensible manner. She was later hospitalized due to poor health.

Police arrested her on suspicion of murder upon her leaving the hospital on Wednesday. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.