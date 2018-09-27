 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Woman nabbed in murder of husband

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 27, 2018

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 78-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her husband earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 26).

On May 7, Setsuko Kamata is alleged to have fatally bludgeoned her husband, Haruyoshi, also 78, with an unspecified object at their residence in the town of Sakae.

After the incident, Kamata tipped off police, saying, “My husband is dead.” Officers from the Narita Police Station arriving at the residence found Haruyoshi collapsed face-up in a first-floor bedroom with wounds to his face. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Setsuko Kamata
Setsuko Kamata (Twitter)

Upon the arrival of police, Kamata spoke in an incomprehensible manner. She was later hospitalized due to poor health.

Police arrested her on suspicion of murder upon her leaving the hospital on Wednesday. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »