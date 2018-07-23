 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Woman dies after alleged assault by husband

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 23, 2018

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the alleged assault of his wife, who later died, in Chiba City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 20).

At around 4:00 p.m. on July 16, Takakazu Fujie allegedly struck the both arms and legs, including the buttocks, of his wife, 54-year-old Ritsuko, at their residence, located in Wakaba Ward.

According to the Chiba-Higashi Police Station, Ritsuko was transported to a hospital on July 18. She was confirmed dead the following day.

Chiba police arrested a man, 55, who assaulted his wife at their in Chiba City on July 16 (Twitter)

Fujie admits to the allegations, police said.

The assault emerged after a hospital staff member tipped off police on July 19, saying that a woman who died the day before arrived at the facility with bruises over the length of her body. After undergoing voluntary questioning, Fujie was arrested.

