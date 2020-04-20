Chiba: Woman, 37, accused of killing daughter before suicide attempt

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman over the alleged fatal stabbing of her young daughter inside their residence in Chiba City last month.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19), Sayaka Kamada later attempted to commit suicide.

On the night of March 22, Kamada allegedly used to a knife to repeatedly stab her daughter, 1-year-old Yua, inside the residence, located in the Naganumaharacho area of Inage Ward.

Kamada then slashed her own neck and abdomen. After the suspect alerted police, officers arriving at the scene found the suspect and her daughter. The daughter was later confirmed dead, police said.

On Sunday, police arrested Kamada on suspicion of murder upon her discharge from a hospital. She admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.