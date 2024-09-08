Chiba woman, 34, arrested for stabbing elderly pedestrian who later died

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of a second woman in Kashiwa City last week. The second woman died two days later, police said.

At just past 9:00 a.m. on September 5, Mai Tanaka, of no known occupation, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Mari Kurosaka in the stomach and other parts of her body on a street in the Tomisato area, reports Fuji News Network (Sep. 7).

Kurosaka, who lived in Kashiwa, was transported to a hospital with injuries deemed serious following the incident. But she died at 11:30 a.m. on September 7.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Tanaka, who lives in Tomisato, admitted to the allegations.

Police have since changed the charge to murder and are investigating the details that led to the crime.