Chiba: Woman, 31, sets fire to residence of male acquaintance

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police last week arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly setting fire to the residence of a male acquaintance in Matsudo City, reports TV Asahi (May 11).

At around 1:00 a.m. on May 11, Maiko Satake, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the first-floor residence, located in the Mabashi area. A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after about three and a half hours.

The man managed to safely flee the residence. However, a woman in her 40s living on the floor above an injury to her throat due to smoke inhalation, police said.

After the incident, Satake tipped off police. Officers later located her on a road about 1 kilometer from the residence. During questioning, she admitted to the allegations.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.