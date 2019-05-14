 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Woman, 31, sets fire to residence of male acquaintance

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 15, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police last week arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly setting fire to the residence of a male acquaintance in Matsudo City, reports TV Asahi (May 11).

At around 1:00 a.m. on May 11, Maiko Satake, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the first-floor residence, located in the Mabashi area. A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after about three and a half hours.

The man managed to safely flee the residence. However, a woman in her 40s living on the floor above an injury to her throat due to smoke inhalation, police said.

Matsudo City
A woman set fire to the residence of a male acquaintance in Matsudo City early on May 11 (Twitter)

After the incident, Satake tipped off police. Officers later located her on a road about 1 kilometer from the residence. During questioning, she admitted to the allegations.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

