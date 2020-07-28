Chiba: Two brothers suspected of killing each other

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police suspect that two brothers killed each other inside a residence in Matsudo City last week, reports TV Asahi (July 24).

At around 5:10 p.m. on July 23, a woman sought help from a neighbor in the Kamihongo area. “Two brothers are attacking each other,” she reportedly said.

Officers from the Mastudo Police Station arriving at the scene found one man collapsed at the entrance with a wound to the head.

Meanwhile, the other man was discovered collapsed and bleeding from his abdomen in the living room.

Both men, believed to be in their 50s and 60s, were later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, the woman is married to one of the men. She was also transported to the hospital with a wound to the face. Her condition is not considered serious. “It was family trouble,” she told police.

Police retrieved at least one blood-soaked knife and a pipe from the residence. The case is being treated as murder.