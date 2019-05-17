 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Teacher accused of sex with girl in pachinko parking lot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 17, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male middle school teacher for engaging in sex with an underage girl in Chiba City on Sunday, reports NHK (May 13).

At around 6:10 p.m., Daisuke Iizuka, a 41-year-old teacher at Yotsukaidoshi Ritsuasahi Middle School, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, 16, inside a vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Wakaba Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Iizuka, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, admits to the allegations. “I knew she was under 18 years old, but I was so excited that I couldn’t control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the girl is a high school student living in the prefecture. Iizuka was apprehended after an officer on patrol saw him with her in the vehicle.

