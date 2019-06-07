Chiba: ‘Self-study’ nurse worked at care facility for seniors

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man who allegedly worked as a nurse without proper certification at an intensive-care facility for seniors in Kashiwa City last year, reports TBS News (June 6).

On 49 occasions between last May and August, Yasushi Shimojo, a resident of Kamagaya City, allegedly injected insulin and withdrew blood from a 87-year-old female patient at the facility. During that time, the suspect possessed a fake nursing license, according to police.

The matter emerged after a colleague at the facility discovered that Shimojo lacked knowledge regarding certain medical supplies. The facility then consulted with the company that dispatched the suspect.

Shimojo partially denies the allegations. “I am dispatched as nurse, my hourly wage is quite high,” the suspect was quoted by police. “But I did not withdraw blood.”

“About 20 years ago, I studied at a nursing school in the Philippines,” the suspect also said. “I also read technical books to gain nursing knowledge through self-study.”

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was employed at other institutions in the same manner.