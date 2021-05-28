Chiba security guard accused of abducting and molesting middle school girl

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man over the alleged abduction and molestation of a middle school girl, reports TBS News (May 27).

On May 13, Yutaka Miyauchi, a security guard, allegedly forced the girl into his vehicle as she returned home and fondled her entire body.

About one hour later, the suspect released the girl not far from where the abduction took place.

Upon his arrest, Miyauchi denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” he told police.

Miyauchi, a former fireman, lives in Kamagaya City. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.