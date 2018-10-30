Chiba: Police still seeking help in identifying woman’s dismembered corpse

CHIBA (TR) – In marking one month since the discovery of the first of several body parts belonging to a woman along the coast of the prefecture, police on Monday again sought the help of the public in identifying the remains, reports NHK (Oct. 9).

As previously reported, a fisherman found the torso of the woman floating at the mouth of a river by a fisherman in Oamishirasato City on September 29.

Three days later, a male surfer tipped off police about the discovery of what was later revealed to be the head of the woman on a beach in Kujukuri. That same day, a fisherman reported finding her right ankle on a beach in the town of Shirako.

On October 8, a fisherman tipped off authorities about the discovery of her right foot floating at Katagai Harbor in the town of Kujukuri.

Police used DNA analyses to confirm that the all of the remains belong to the same woman.

Dental implants

The woman is believed to be aged in her 50s to 70s. Standing about 170 centimeters tall, she had four dental implants and a tumor in her neck. The implants, which utilized primarily Japanese materials and medical methods, were installed in her lower jaw between three and 10 years ago.

Police also released a drawing showing an artist’s rendering of the face of the woman in an effort to obtain the help of the public in identifying her. In the drawing, she is shown with short hair.

The river mouth is located around 6 kilometers north of the beach in Kujukuri where the head was found. Meanwhile, the beach where the ankle was discovered is about 1.2 kilometers south. As well, the location of Katagai Harbor is about 8 kilometers north of the river mouth.

Based on the state of decay of the body, she is believed to have died several days before the discovery, police said previously.

Persons with information on the case, which is being treated as abandoning and destruction of a corpse, are advised to call the Togane Police Station at 0475-54-0110.