Chiba: Police raid yakuza office over home-invasion robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have raided raided an office of any organized crime group in Ichikawa City as a part of an investigation into a home-invasion robbery, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 6).

Last month, police arrested Hirohito Nagamine and Takeru Sato, both 29, and three other persons over the alleged robbery of 6.7 million yen from a 79-year-old male company officer at his residence in Machida City, Tokyo in November of last year.

During the crime, the suspects burst into the residence and bound the man’s arms and legs. The cash was contained inside a safe weighing 150 kilograms.

The incident has caused the victim to still suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder, according to police.

Nagamine is known to have come and gone at an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai. On Wednesday, police raided the office in search of evidence in the case.

Police believe that proceeds from the robbery was used to fund the gang.