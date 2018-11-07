 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Police raid yakuza office over home-invasion robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 8, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have raided raided an office of any organized crime group in Ichikawa City as a part of an investigation into a home-invasion robbery, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 6).

Last month, police arrested Hirohito Nagamine and Takeru Sato, both 29, and three other persons over the alleged robbery of 6.7 million yen from a 79-year-old male company officer at his residence in Machida City, Tokyo in November of last year.

During the crime, the suspects burst into the residence and bound the man’s arms and legs. The cash was contained inside a safe weighing 150 kilograms.

The incident has caused the victim to still suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder, according to police.

Hirohito Nagamine
Hirohito Nagamine (Twitter)

Nagamine is known to have come and gone at an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai. On Wednesday, police raided the office in search of evidence in the case.

Police believe that proceeds from the robbery was used to fund the gang.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »