 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Pair nabbed after 121 marijuana plants found in residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 14, 2020

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested two persons who are suspected of cultivating more than 100 marijuana plants at a residence in Oamishirasato City, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

On February 10, officers accused Naoto Tagawa, 36, of no known occupation, and Yuta Amano of possessing 1.7 grams of marijuana found in a plastic bag in the kitchen of the residence.

Tagawa and Amano deny the allegations, police said.

Chiba police seized 121 plants from a residence in Oamishirasato City on February 10 (Twitter)

Both suspects live at the residence. On the second floor, police found 121 marijuana plants in pots.

Police believe the suspects were cultivating the plants for money-making purposes.

Published in Chiba, Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from ChibaMore posts in Chiba »