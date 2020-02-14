Chiba: Pair nabbed after 121 marijuana plants found in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested two persons who are suspected of cultivating more than 100 marijuana plants at a residence in Oamishirasato City, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

On February 10, officers accused Naoto Tagawa, 36, of no known occupation, and Yuta Amano of possessing 1.7 grams of marijuana found in a plastic bag in the kitchen of the residence.

Tagawa and Amano deny the allegations, police said.

Both suspects live at the residence. On the second floor, police found 121 marijuana plants in pots.

Police believe the suspects were cultivating the plants for money-making purposes.