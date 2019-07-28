 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: MSDF member accused in drunken assault

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 28, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) member over the alleged assault of a man in Kashiwa City on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 27).

Over a five-minute period beginning at 12:35 a.m., Yoichi Inamura, a 37-year-old petty officer first class, is alleged to have repeatedly kicked the man, 48, in the leg as he unloaded luggage from his vehicle in a parking lot.

The man suffered a light injury in the incident, according to the Kashiwa Police Station.

in Kashiwa City
An MSDF member allegedly assaulted a man in a parking lot in Kashiwa City early Saturday (Twitter)

Inamura, who was drunk at the time, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Inamura is stationed at at Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Kanagawa Prefecture. He is not acquainted with the victim, who was involved in the operation of a stall at a festival that took place near the incident, police said.

