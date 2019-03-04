Chiba: Man with knife robs 7-Eleven in Matsudo

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for a man who wielded a knife during the robbery of a convenience store in Matsudo City early Monday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 4).

At just past 1:00 a.m., the man approached a register placed a cigarette lighter on the counter along with a 1,000-yen note. When the male clerk attempted to make change from the register, the perpetrator grabbed his arm.

“Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened while thrusting the knife forward with his free arm. As the clerk wiggled free, the perpetrator grabbed about 50,000 yen in cash from the register and fled, according to police.

The clerk was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Standing about 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was attired in a blue back, baseball cap and white breathing mask.