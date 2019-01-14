Chiba: Man wanted in ¥400,000 mugging of woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a 62-year-old woman of about 400,000 yen as she commuted home in Chiba City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 9:45 p.m. on January 11, the perpetrator used a bicycle to come up from behind the woman, a company employee as she walked on a road in the Oguradai area of Wakaba Ward.

The man then snatched her bag containing the 400,000 yen in cash and attempted to speed off. As he fled, the woman hung onto the bag but eventually lost her grip.

The woman told the the Chiba-Higashi Police Station that she regularly carries large amounts of cash with her. She was not injured in the incident.

With a rotund build, the man has short hair. At the time of the incident, he was dressed entirely in black, police said.