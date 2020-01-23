Chiba: Man uses gun to rob Ichihara post office

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have are hunting for a man who used a gun to rob a post office in Ichihara City on Tuesday, reports NHK (Jan. 21).

At around 11:30 a.m., the perpetrator entered the post office, located in the Koshikiya area, with what appeared to be a gun.

“Hand over the money,” he reportedly told the male postal chief at the counter.

After the chief handed over about 120,000 yen in cash, the perpetrator fled the scene by car, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s, the perpetrator was attired in a black jacket and white hat.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.