Chiba: Man suspected of ordering female debtors to use nude pix as collateral

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of demanding that women seeking loans from him supply nude photographs as collateral, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 26).

Last September, Toru Morikawa, a company employee, allegedly requested over social media that a female office worker, aged in her 30s, send naked photographs of herself as collateral for a loan of 40,000 yen.

“If you do not pay back [the money], I will make [the photographs] public,” he reportedly said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of extortion, Morikawa admitted to the allegations. “I did it to see her nude,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Morikawa lives in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture. He is believed to have carried the same crime with some 10 women, police said.