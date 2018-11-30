 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Man stabs woman in Funabashi in apparent random attack

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 30, 2018

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man stabbed a woman in Funabashi City on Thursday in an apparent random attack, reports TBS News (Nov. 30).

At around 8:30 a.m., the woman, aged in her 20s, telephoned emergency services, saying that she “had been stabbed by someone I don’t know” on a road in the Asahicho area.

According to police, the woman was transported to a hospital with a wound to her left side that is not considered life-threatening.

A woman was stabbed on a road in Funabashi City on Thursday (Twitter)

After the incident, the male assailant dropped a knife that is believed to have been used in the crime before fleeing the scene, police said.

Believed to be middle-aged, the man was attired in a black jacket and black pants. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

