Chiba: Man settles for coffee, cigarettes after foiled convenience store robbery

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who attempted to rob a convenience store in Chuo Ward, Chiba City early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 9).

At just past 3:00 a.m., the perpetrator pulled out a knife at a register after indicating to the male shop manager, 44, that he would like to buy a can of coffee and cigarettes. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened.

After the manager declined the request, the man said, “Be fast about it.” When the manager again refused, the perpetrator fled with the coffee and cigarettes valued at a total of 540 yen.

Police released security camera footage showing the perpetrator. Standing up to 170 centimeters tall, the man was wearing a green jacket with a hood. He also had a white breathing mask over his face, police said.