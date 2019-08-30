Chiba: Man lived with corpse of mother for year

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after he was found to have lived with the corpse of his mother at their residence in Togane City for more than one year, reports TBS News (Aug. 29).

On Thursday, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Hisataka Tanaka and found the corpse of his mother, Rie, seated in a chair in the living room.

Tanaka said that his mother died at the age of 83 in July of last year. “Once she died, I thought dealing with the body was troublesome so I left it as is,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to charges of abandoning a corpse.

Prior to the discovery, a staff member at the Togane City government office contacted police. “The family has been out of contact for two years,” the staff member said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.