Chiba: Man lived with corpse of mother for 10 months

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after a corpse likely belonging to his mother was found in their residence in Chiba City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 26).

At around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Koji Shimakawa, of no known occupation, arrived at a police station to report the death of his 71-year-old mother. Officers arriving at his residence, located in the Naganumacho area of Inage Ward, found partially skeletal remains in a room on the second floor.

According to the Chiba-Kita Police Station, the body, which was partially covered by a futon, did not exhibit any signs of external wounds.

Shimakawa shares the residence with his mother. During questioning, the suspect said that his mother fell ill in late February. After refusing to go to a hospital, she died in early March. “I did not contact the police,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to abandoning her corpse .

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.