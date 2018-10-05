Chiba: Man held in stabbing of woman in Funabashi

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man over the stabbing of a woman commuting home on a road in Funabashi City earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 4).

At around 12:15 a.m. on August 25, Yusuke Saito, a part-time worker, approached the woman from the front after she left Takanekodan Station and stabbed her with a knife on the right side with a single stroke. He then fled the scene.

Saito, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Funabashi-Higashi Police Station.

After the incident, the woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries that were expected to require 3 months to heal. She remains in an intensive care unit, police said.

Saito was not acquainted with the victim. He became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera and onboard vehicle footage and interviews with witnesses and the victim.

Police began questioning Saito on Wednesday morning. Since he suffers from a disability, he will undergo a psychiatric examination to determine whether he can be held criminally liable in the case.