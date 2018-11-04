Chiba: Man attempted to smuggle 2 kilograms of stimulant drugs in suitcase

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle stimulant drugs into Japan inside a suitcase earlier last month, reports TBS News (Nov. 2).

On October 12, an official at Japan Customs discovered 2.4 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs — with a street value of 140 million yen — concealed in a suitcase carried by Masaya Kagyo after his arrival at Narita International Airport on a flight from the United Arab Emirates.

Kogyo, who has been sent to prosecutors, admits to the allegations. “I was troubled by money, so I answered an advertisement for a high-paying job posted on an ‘underground’ site,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, the suspect received the suitcase in Bangkok. Between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, he stopped in Germany.

The suspect was to be paid 100,000 yen if he succeeded, police said.