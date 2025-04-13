Chiba man arrested after body of father found in bathtub

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old man ​​in Asahi City for abandoning a body believed to be that of his father at their residence, reports Kyodo News (Apr. 9).

On April 8, police working off a tip entered the residence of Yukio Watanabe, of no known occupation, and found the body in the bathtub.

The following day, police accused Watanabe of abandoning a corpse. “I thought my father had died in the bathtub at home, but I left him there,” he said in admitting to the allegations

Based on the investigation, police believe Watanabe left the body inside the residence between April 5 and 8.

The incident came to light just after noon on April 8, when a neighbor alerted police. “[Watanabe] has been saying that his father was dead in the bathtub for about two days,” the neighbor said.

Chiba police are currently confirming the identity of the corpse and the cause of death.