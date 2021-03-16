Chiba man accused of kidnapping Aomori girl for molestation

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man living in Chiba Prefecture over the alleged abduction of a high school girl, reports NHK (Mar. 15).

On March 9, Tsuyoshi Hagiwara, a part-time deliveryman, allegedly abducted the girl and held her at his residence in Kamagaya City for three days for the purpose of molestation.

Upon his arrest on Monday, Hagiwara admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Hagiwara met the girl, who lives in Aomori, via social media. The suspect picked the girl up in Tokyo on March 9 after she traveled from Aomori.

That same day, the parents of the girl visited a police station in Hachinohe City to report her missing.

On March 12, the girl was reached through her mobile telephone. She then visited a koban police box in Chiba.

The girl was unharmed in the incident, police said.

Police arrested Hagiwara after examining the messages on the telephone of the girl.