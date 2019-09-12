 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Man, 59, found dead with head wound in apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 12, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a 59-year-old man inside his residence in Yachiyo City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Sept. 11).

At just past 11:00 a.m., Tsutomu Komatsuzaki was found collapsed and bleeding from the head inside the apartment by his older brother.

Komatsuzaki was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The interior of the apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked, and Komatsuzaki’s clothes had not been disturbed, police said.

A man was found dead in his residence in Yachiyo City on Tuesday (Twitter)

The brother arrived at the residence after not being able to contact Komatsuzaki, who lived alone, since Monday morning.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

