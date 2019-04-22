 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Man, 57, arrested after corpse of bedridden mother found in residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 22, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man after a corpse likely belonging to his bedridden mother was found in their residence in Kisarazu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 22).

At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Masahiro Ono, of no known occupation, telephoned police to report that he had left the body of his mother “at the residence after she stopped breathing about one week ago.”

Officers from the Kisarazu Police Station arriving at the scene found the body of the woman lying face-up in the living room. He said that she died at around 7:00 a.m. on April 16.

Kisarazu City corpse
A corpse was found in a residence in Kisarazu City on Sunday (Twitter)

Officers then arrested Ono on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “She became bedridden a few days before her death,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.

